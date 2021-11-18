Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kohl’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.100-$7.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.10-7.30 EPS.

Kohl’s stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 289,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

