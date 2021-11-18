Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.
NYSE KSS opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $64.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
