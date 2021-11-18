Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

NYSE KSS opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

