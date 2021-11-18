Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

ADRNY stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $35.43.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

