Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.13

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.13 and last traded at $55.99, with a volume of 19439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on RDSMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

