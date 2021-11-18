Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.120-$4.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NYSE KOP traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.63. 1,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,251. The company has a market capitalization of $696.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Koppers has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koppers stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 119.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Koppers worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

