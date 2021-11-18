Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.45

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and traded as low as $62.37. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $62.38, with a volume of 4,602 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.73.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

