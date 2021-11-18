Kyber Network Crystal v2 Hits Market Capitalization of $289.74 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market capitalization of $289.74 million and $47.75 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00214598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00083597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.