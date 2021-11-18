L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSTR. TheStreet downgraded L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of FSTR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. 30,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,675. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $186.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.07.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth about $460,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 493.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

