Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,439 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

