Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 33.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $630.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $584.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,616 shares of company stock worth $11,001,773 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

