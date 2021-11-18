Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of LRMR opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28). On average, equities research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

