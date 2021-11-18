Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Latch alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LTCH. KeyCorp began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of LTCH opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83. Latch has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,350,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,244,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,159,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,113,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.