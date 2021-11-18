Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $6.13 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for about 2.0% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after purchasing an additional 382,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 17.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,836,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,671. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

