Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 1,782 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 62,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.16. 79,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,094,382. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $142.86 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $429.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

