Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 3,400 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,859. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

