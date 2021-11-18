LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

LCNB has raised its dividend payment by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. LCNB has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $265.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.86.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 70.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCNB. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

