Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Shares Down 3.3%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. 7,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 19,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

About Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF)

Legend Power Systems, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a device that saves electrical energy. It offers solutions to owners of commercial and industrial buildings through Conservation Voltage Reduction. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on May 31, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

