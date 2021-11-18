Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BWG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. 28,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,820. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.52. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

