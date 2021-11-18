Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 229.0% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LGRDY traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. 39,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,306. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.08. Legrand has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGRDY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legrand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

