Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.97. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 25,473 shares.

Separately, Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$235.26 million and a PE ratio of -10.22.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.65 million. Analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

