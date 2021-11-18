Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.83.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,484 shares of company stock worth $5,156,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.