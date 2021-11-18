Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,205 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $61,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $168.29 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.52 and a 200-day moving average of $173.10.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

