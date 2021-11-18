Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RTN. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 134 ($1.75).

Shares of RTN stock opened at GBX 88.30 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 53.15 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £675.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.01.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

