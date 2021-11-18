Lifesci Capital Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Lifesci Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VTYX. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $26.00.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.
