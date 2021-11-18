Lifesci Capital Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Lifesci Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VTYX. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

