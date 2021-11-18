Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.90

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $9.27. Lightning eMotors shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 6,740 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEV. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 20.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

