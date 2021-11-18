LikeCoin Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $41.88 million and $129,256.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00224507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,066,057,522 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,048,511 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

