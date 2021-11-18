Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €289.41 ($340.48).

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on Linde in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock traded down €2.05 ($2.41) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €293.45 ($345.24). 582,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €269.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €257.08. Linde has a 1-year low of €199.35 ($234.53) and a 1-year high of €297.00 ($349.41). The company has a market cap of $150.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.