Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Hits $14.30 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $1,559.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,863.57 or 0.99912615 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 62.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 744,739,481 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.