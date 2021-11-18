Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.59

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 49.88 ($0.65), with a volume of 35109870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.99 ($0.65).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 54.63 ($0.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.12.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

