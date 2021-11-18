Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

