Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Issues Earnings Results

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logiq had a negative net margin of 71.36% and a negative return on equity of 79.20%.
LGIQ stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Logiq has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
Logiq Company Profile
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.