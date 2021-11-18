Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Issues Earnings Results

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logiq had a negative net margin of 71.36% and a negative return on equity of 79.20%.

LGIQ stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Logiq has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

