Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the October 14th total of 432,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LRENY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. 60,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,125. Lojas Renner has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment refers to the trade of garment items for women, men and children fashion; perfumery, cosmetics, toiletry products, correlated, watches, as well as the home and decoration.

