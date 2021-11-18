Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,766.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.61 or 0.07010290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.64 or 0.00357721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.94 or 0.00965850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00083690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.83 or 0.00399589 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.00261425 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

