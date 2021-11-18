Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the October 14th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LMRMF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.