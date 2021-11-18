Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 569,300 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the October 14th total of 303,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LTSRF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Lotus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Lotus Resources

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

