Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Posts Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.02. 58,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.84. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $255.22. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.