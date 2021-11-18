Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.55.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $245.73. 6,821,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $255.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.55. The company has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

