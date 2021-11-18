Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.95.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $245.73 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $255.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.