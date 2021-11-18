LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,460 WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WKME stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39. WalkMe Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. On average, analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WKME shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

