LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the third quarter worth about $599,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,035,000.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock opened at €113.25 ($133.24) on Thursday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52 week low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 52 week high of €71.11 ($83.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.86.

