LPL Financial LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 37,756 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 130,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

SCD stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

