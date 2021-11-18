LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.

HRTX stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

HRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

