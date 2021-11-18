LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMRK stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $18.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $413.43 million, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

