LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,129,000 after purchasing an additional 347,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,906,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,330 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 129,671 shares during the period.

ATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

ATI stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

