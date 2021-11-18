Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Macy’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.570-$4.760 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.57-4.76 EPS.

M traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,362,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

