Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

MGIC opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.