Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the October 14th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.4 days.

Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

