Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.86

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.86 and traded as high as C$9.32. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.16, with a volume of 83,822 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The stock has a market cap of C$753.97 million and a P/E ratio of 41.45.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$622,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,880.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

