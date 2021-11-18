Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.86

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.86 and traded as high as C$9.32. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.16, with a volume of 83,822 shares changing hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The stock has a market cap of C$753.97 million and a P/E ratio of 41.45.
In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$622,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,880.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
