Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after purchasing an additional 942,398 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 42.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.