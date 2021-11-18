Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,998 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of APi Group by 92.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 217,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 62,723 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of APi Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

